New Delhi, Jan 31: Save the dates for an upcoming musical extravaganza – the eagerly anticipated Sonu Nigam Live in Concert 2024. Experience the magic in Surat on February 18th at CB Patel Cricket Ground, powered by LIC India, and let the rhythm resonate through Gurugram on March 9th at Backyard Sports Club. This concert is more than just a performance; it's a unique experience meticulously crafted by Laqshya Media Group and artists managed by ITW Playworx.

Get ready for an exciting musical journey with Laqshya Media Group! with Sonu Nigam’s amazing tunes, from Bollywood hits to timeless melodies. The concert promises an enchanting evening featuring diverse hits ranging from Bollywood chart-toppers to timeless melodies.

In anticipation of his upcoming multicity tour, Sonu Nigam, the acclaimed artist, shared his sentiments about the event with a humanitarian touch, stating, “The transformative essence of music unites people and catalyzes positive transformations. Let’s come together and make a difference by joining me in this concert, orchestrated by Laqshya Media Group, not just for the love of music but also to create a meaningful impact through the universal language of melodies.”

Stepping into the dynamic realm of Live Events and IP Projects, the Sonu Nigam Concerts stand as a pivotal offering among the numerous initiatives for 2024. Addressing this initiative, Atul Shrivastava, Chief Executive Officer of Laqshya Media Group said, “India's concerts and events industry has witnessed substantial growth, following an upward trajectory post the COVID-19 pandemic. We are exhilarated to contribute to this thriving space, curating countless memorable experiences for consumers nationwide.”

Looking ahead, the Group is gearing up for an exciting future with a lineup of dynamic projects and ventures.