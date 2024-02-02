From concepts to creations

New Delhi, Feb 02: India Design ID is set to unveil its grand spectacle of creativity from February 15th to 18th, 2024, at the NSIC Grounds in New Delhi. This four-day celebration promises to be a melting pot of design, ideas, and trends, spotlighting the brightest minds in architecture and interior design on a global scale.

This year's edition is poised to captivate enthusiasts with an exceptional lineup of home-grown and international design experts, providing an exclusive platform for participating brands to explore emerging trends, share innovative ideas, and engage in conversations that pave the way for the design community.

Aashti Bhartia Vice-chairperson, Ogaan Media says, “We are very excited about the showcases and the speakers at ID 2024. There is so much that’s new this year — Ankon Mitra’s curation of paper artists from across the country in ‘On Paper Of Paper’ is a first of its kind paper art and decor exhibit. This is our second time presenting the Collectibles pavilion with great additions — Rooshad Shroff’s design studio, Samuel Barclay’s Case Goods will be in the show for the first time, and Ashiesh Shah, DeMuro Das and others return with exciting new pieces. Pritzker prize winning Peter Zumthor’s conversation with Bijoy Jain at ID Symposium is something any architecture and design enthusiast wouldn’t want to miss.”

Preeti Singh, Brand Director of India Design ID says, “This year ID is even bigger and better. We are merely keeping up with the huge strides that the India design industry is making. An exciting part of the show is the ideas exchange forum which is going to see some brilliant and talented design voices from around the world.”

Misha Bains, Head of Strategy and Curator, India Design ID, adds “The 12th edition of India Design ID is curated to spotlight the best in design, craft and techniques from India and across the globe. Every segment of the show highlights a different aspect of design and innovation, it’s all about discovery this year.”

The event comprises several key elements:

ID Exhibit: Showcasing renowned Indian and international brandsID Symposium: Featuring talks, discussions, and presentations by industry luminaries, including Pritzker prize-winning architect Peter Zumthor, Odile Decq, Joe Doucet, Sumayya Vally, Ambrish Arora, Raghu Rai, Sunil Munjal, and Kate Malone, among other creative icons.ID Honours: Recognizing and awarding 50 of India's top architecture and design projects.ID Collectibles: A segment showcasing contemporary design with traditional craftsmanship, offering a glimpse into the ever-evolving design scene of India.

Excitingly, the ID Collectibles pavilion introduces new additions, promising to elevate the visitor experience.