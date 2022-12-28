Five new year resolutions you can make in 2023

Guwahati, Dec 28: New Year's resolutions can be a helpful way to set goals and improve your life. Here are five potential resolutions you could consider making in 2023:

1. Improve your physical health: This could involve setting goals such as losing weight, eating a healthier diet, or getting regular exercise.

2. Improve your mental health: This could involve setting goals such as reducing stress, practicing mindfulness, or seeking help for mental health issues.

3. Learn a new skill or hobby: This could be something that you have always wanted to do, such as learning a new language, playing a musical instrument, or taking up a new sport.

4. Volunteer or give back to your community: This could involve finding ways to volunteer your time or resources to help others in your community.

5. Set financial goals: This could involve creating a budget, saving more money, or paying off debt.

It is important to remember that resolutions are personal goals, and what works for one person may not work for another. It can be helpful to choose goals that are specific, achievable, and meaningful to you.