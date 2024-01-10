Echoes of Earth Festival debuts to Goa

New Delhi, Jan 10: Echoes of Earth, India's greenest festival promoting sustainability and conservation through art, culture, and music, is set to take place in Goa starting February 2 to 4.

Goa represents a unique canvas for Echoes, offering an opportunity to integrate the festival with the biodiversity, diverse culture, and traditional art forms. In continuation with our theme ‘Ensemble of the Wild, Echoes aims to raise awareness and celebrate the thriving ecosystems within the region, extending the conversation about Goa beyond its beaches and highlighting its rich wildlife through the mediums of music and art.

Roshan Netalkar, Founder & the Festival Director of Echoes of Earth, expressed his vision for the festival, stating,“having grown up in the western ghats, I've observed the spotlight often bypasses the rich biodiversity of the region. Echoes of Earth's arrival in Goa aims to redirect attention to these lesser-known ecological wonders. Music and Art hold immense potential to spread a larger message through communities – in Goa with the support of credible partners like Goa Tourism Board, we are confident of creating impact. towards environmental awareness, fostering responsible tourism, and resource conservation. We believe that, together with our partners, we can make a meaningful difference and inspire positive action for the community and the environment in Goa.”

In Goa, the festival will partner with local eco warriors, grass root level organizations and individuals aiming top reserve the biodiversity of Goa in addition to the Government of Goa to power the cause. The intent is to see Goa in a whole new light and experience it like never before to truly create a festival experience that is curated for art and music enthusiasts, nature lovers, and the environmentally conscious alike.

A Celebration of Art, Culture, Music, Environment, and Lifestyle

The Festival, hosted in an expansive 100-acre stretch of lush landscape, will host over 40 international and local artists performing on three exquisitely designed stages over three immersive days. Echoes will also feature 20+ art installations, educational workshops, cultural folk performances, and even a flea market featuring sustainable brands.

In homage to the Western Ghats, one of the world's biodiversity hotspots, the festival will emphasize the interconnectedness of flora, fauna, habitats, and ecosystems through its conceptual theme in Goa, ‘Ensemble of the Wild’. Additionally, the festival will collaborate with the Goa Tourism Board, Goa State Biodiversity Board, WWF- INDIA, and Felis Films to celebrate and assist the efforts of organizations and individuals preserving the rich, delicate biodiversity of the Western Ghats.

Rohan A. Khaunte, Minister for Tourism, Information Technology, Electronics & Communication and Printing & Stationery, Government of Goa said, “We extend a warm welcome to Echoes of Earth as it finds a new home in the landscapes of Goa. Embracing responsible tourism is not just a trend but a necessity, and we applaud initiatives that seamlessly blend music, art and conservation. Such festivals play a pivotal role intransforming into an integral part of the local community. When tourists become stakeholders, they inherently share the responsibility of safeguarding the local well-being. This relationship enhances the economic prosperity of the local community while protecting the integrity of our environment. As we open our doors, let's celebrate conscious living and set the stage for a more responsible era in Goa."

Circular Design, Regeneration, and Sustainable Practices

The festival layout for Echoes of Earth is grounded in Circular Design, with festival assets crafted from old, discarded, and repurposed materials from prior editions, exemplifying a commitment to sustainability. As a no-plastic and no-flexfestival, Echoes of Earth will feature hand-painted signage on repurposed cardboard and wood, bamboo structures for festival facilities, and visually striking art installations made from recycled and upcycled media such as jute, plastic scraps, and scrap metal.

Echoes of Earth invites art and music enthusiasts, nature lovers, and the environmentally conscious to join this unique celebration of the Western Ghats and Goa’s rich biodiversity. Experience the magic of eclectic music, art, sustainable practices, and the beauty of nature like never before.