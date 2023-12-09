Discover the beauty, culture and hospitality of Bali

New Delhi, Dec 08: Bali, an island synonymous with beautiful beaches, lush landscapes and a rich cultural heritage has emerged as a favoured destination for Indian travellers. Renowned for its mesmerising natural beauty, deep rooted culture and exceptional hospitality, Bali offers a myriad of experiences to travellers, ranging from peaceful retreats to vibrant cultural encounters. Airbnb shares some reasons why its a trending destination

Rising popularity among Indian travellers

Recent Airbnb data has revealed an almost 2X increase in searches for stays in Bali among Indian travellers, highlighting the island’s growing appeal. This surge reflects the growing interest among Indian travellers to delve into unique international destinations with rich cultural offerings.

Top Categories of Stays and Amenities among Indian travellers

Indian travellers have shown a distinct interest in certain categories of stays and amenities while searching for stays in Bali on Airbnb. The top five categories of stays include Beachfront, Amazing Pools, Amazing Views, Rare Find and Tropical. Furthermore, the most sought after amenities by Indian travellers are Pool, WiFi, AC, Kitchen, Breakfast and Hot Tub.

Couples and Solo Travellers lead the way

A significant trend observed is the rising popularity of duo and solo travel among Indian travellers to Bali.

Millennials at the forefront of Bali exploration

Recent data found that Millennials Indian travellers are leading the chart when it comes to travelling to Bali, this is followed by GenX and GenZ’s.

A culinary journey

Bali’s cuisine is a highlight for many travellers, and Indian travellers are no exception. The island’s culinary offerings range from traditional Balinese dishes to contemporary fusion cuisine, appealing to various tastes and preferences. The food scene in Bali is a gastronomic adventure waiting to be explored. Our local communities recommend that you enjoy authentic dishes such as Babi Guling, Balinese Nasi Campur, Ayam Betutu and Lawar, which are local favourites.

Immersive Cultural Experiences

Beyond the beaches and the scenic vistas, Bali’s rich tapestry of cultural experiences is a significant draw. Travellers are increasingly seeking authentic experiences that include temple visits, traditional dance performances and local craft workshops. Such experiences offer travellers a deeper understanding and appreciation for Bali’s rich cultural heritage.

Unique Bali Stays on Airbnb

Airbnb showcases a diverse array of accommodations in Bali, catering to every traveller’s needs. From bamboo houses to private pool villas and treehouses, there’s something for everyone on Airbnb, Here are a few Airbnbs that you can stay at during your next trip to Bali:

Dwa Chandra Luxury Villa and Private River - A serene space with stunning settings and access to a private river gorge.5BR Jungle Retreat Villa in the Heart of Ubud - A tranquil 5-bedroom sanctuary surrounded by Ubud’s natural splendour.Villa D'Carik 1: villa in the rice fields of Sayan - A luxurious villa amidst lush gardens, offering breathtaking views of rice fields and Mount Agung,Brand NEW 6BR Villa Amazing VIEW centre of Ubud - A strategically located villa boasting stunning rice paddy and jungle views.Cozy 4BD Hideaway Pool Villa Surrounded by Nature - A breathtaking 4-bedroom retreat featuring a two-storey infinity pool amidst lush nature, combining sleek modern design with enchanting traditional touchesBalian Treehouse - A globally wishlisted Airbnb offering a unique stay immersed in nature.

What to do in Bali

Taste the finest Balinese coffee at the Bali Pulina plantation - Experience the rich aromas and flavours of authentic Balinese coffee in a picturesque setting, offering an insightful journey into the world of local coffee production.Dive in Bali’s gastronomic culture with a Traditional Balinese Cooking Class - Engage in a culinary adventure as you learn the secrets of traditional Balinese cuisine with your local Host, Made.Visit the enigmatic Goa Gajah - Step into the mystical realm of the Goa Gajah (Elephant Cave), an archaeological wonder that blends historical significance with spiritual allure.Discover the Kanto Lampo Waterfall - Unveil the hidden gem of Bali as you explore the enchanting beauty of Kanto Lampo Waterfall, a serene oasis away from the usual tourist paths.Immerse yourself in the intricate Art of Batik Making - Delve into the colorful and intricate world of Batik art, learning traditional techniques from local artisan Wayan to create your own textile masterpiece.Experiencing Tanah Lot and the Kecak Dance Performance - Witness the majestic Tanah Lot temple against the backdrop of a stunning sunset, complemented by the captivating Kecak dance performance, a rich display of Balinese culture and mythology.

The Balinese Way of Life - Travel Responsibly

Bali is one of the most loved destinations in the world. As visitor numbers rise, it is more important than ever that tourism is sustainable and considerate to the local communities. Here’s how travellers can travel responsibly and experience Bali like never before:

Immerse in the local culture - As travellers, the first responsibility is to educate ourselves. Understand the significance of temples and other sacred places. Respect local customs, which might seem different from our own but are integral to the Balinese culture.Engage with the community - The Balinese are known for their warm hospitality. Engage in meaningful conversations, participate in local traditions, and learn from the community. It makes the travel experience richer and more memorable.Support the local economy - Local businesses are the backbone of Bali’s economy. From artisanal crafts to local eateries, each purchase you make can make a significant difference to a local entrepreneur.Be environmentally conscious - Bali’s natural beauty is the most significant asset. Avoid single use plastics, be mindful of water usage and ensure that you leave the places as you found them.Adhere to the local guidelines - Engage with licenced tour guides, authorised money changers and abide by all local regulations.Safe transits - Whether on a bike or in a car, adhere to the local traffic rules.Dive into the local language - While Bahasa Indonesia is spoken nationwide, familiarising yourself with basic local dialects can enhance interaction and experiences. Bali’s lingual tapestry is rich, with English often woven in seamlessly.