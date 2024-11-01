Devotees, tourists from 100 countries to attend Prayagraj Maha Kumbh, says Union Minister Shekhawat

Jodhpur, Nov 1: Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that 45 crore devotees and tourists from 100 countries including India will visit the Maha Kumbh to be held in Prayagraj from 13 January to 26 February, 2025.

In a conversation with the media at his residence on Thursday, Shekhawat said that the festival of Diwali binds India in the thread of unity. "We all know that our India is full of diversity. Despite the diversity of dialects, food, faith and worship methods and geographical arrangements, there are also threads of unity in diversity, one of the major threads is the festival of Diwali. Wherever Indians live in the country or abroad, they celebrate the festival of Deepotsav with joy and gaiety," he said.

The Union Minister said that the country is celebrating the first Diwali after Lord Shri Ram settled in his palace in Ayodhya. "I also got the holy fortune of visiting Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya on Wednesday. I got the privilege of lighting lamps in the temple. I got it as a result of the good deeds of my ancestors and the kind of joy and celebration there was in Ayodhya, I consider myself fortunate that I got the privilege of being there when world records were created in the celebrations that day," he added.

Shekhawat said that the Maha Kumbh fair will be held at the beginning of the coming year. A day earlier, a special meeting was held between the Uttar Pradesh government and the Government of India with the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath regarding the preparations for the Maha Kumbh fair. "Extensive preparations are being made for the Maha Kumbh. On the occasion of the Maha Kumbh, many more people than the population of Rajasthan will reach Prayagraj in a period of one and a half months, which will also include 15 to 20 lakh foreigners," he said.

While extending his best wishes to the people of the country and the state on the occasion of Deepotsav, Shekhawat said, "Deepawali should strengthen the bond of affection between all of us. Let new resolutions and thoughts be lit in our minds. May the lamps of Diwali bring prosperity to all of our homes. May Maa Lakshmi reside permanently in the home. Let this Diwali be unique, but let us all resolve to make India a developed India towards society and the nation."

On Thursday morning, Union Minister Shekhawat also attended the condolence meeting in Khara village of Phalodi. Five members of the same family in the village had died tragically in a road accident. Shekhawat expressed condolences by offering floral tributes. He met the family members and consoled them on the tragic accident.