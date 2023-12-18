New Delhi, Dec 18: The new Rimzim Dadu Disco collection is a testament to the brand's commitment to innovation and creativity. Designed for the celebratory hour, each piece in this eclectic collection is a harmonious blend of futuristic textiles and techniques.

Rimzim Dadu's signature sculpted metallic cords, mesh, and weaves take on new life through corded fringe, space lines, and waves, creating a visual spectacle that transcends traditional couture. Closing the year on a festive note, the new collection is a fun homage to the disco era with a modern take, an amalgamation that is synonymous with the brand.

Couturier Rimzim Dadu says “The inspiration behind this collection was definitely the disco era where self-expression and freedom was paramount, but with a Rimzim Dadu touch that looks into the future, blending in our signature aesthetic and craftsmanship. The idea is to celebrate the year that’s gone by and look to the future, and what better way than to have an unforgettable disco party!”

A special fashion showcase and party was held in Delhi, breaking away from the regular fashion calendar and changing the norms of what is expected. Followed by an epic after-party that stayed true to the ‘experiential and immersive disco’ theme amid unique decor elements defying the regular, symbolising the couturier’s non-conformist approach to her artistry and craft.

The concept of the new collection focuses on cosmic ripples in space and time that are omnipresent, never visible. These gravitational waves pulsate through infinity, forming the very basis of life itself. Time and again, Rimzim Dadu has proven that she is unafraid to chart unknown territories. This year, the studio transforms its sombre take on couture to a stellar, youthful one. An ode to an era that celebrated unabashed self-expression, this new collection is eclectic, elevated, and doused with a sense of humour — it is all play, no work!