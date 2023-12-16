Bhutan to celebrate 116th National Day on 17th December, 2023

New Delhi, Dec 16: The Kingdom of Bhutan will be celebrating its 116th National Day on December 17, 2023, with a grand celebration planned in the vibrant Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu.

The National Day celebrations hold a special place in the hearts of all Bhutanese, symbolizing unity, pride, and the rich heritage of the nation. Preparations for this significant event have been underway for months, with the capital city, Thimphu, gearing up for a grand spectacle. The National Day commemorates the coronation of the first King of Bhutan, Gongsar Ugyen Wangchuck, on December 17, 1907, marking the unification of the country under one monarchy. Bhutanese people take immense pride in this historic day, honoring their forefathers who laid the foundation for a strong and sovereign nation.

The monarchy, led by His Majesty The King, continues to play a pivotal role in guiding the nation towards peace, prosperity, and the unique philosophy of 'Gross National Happiness.' This visionary leadership has not only shaped Bhutan's present but also influences its future, with a particular focus on the well-being and aspirations of the younger generations.

The 116th National Day celebration will feature the prestigious awards ceremony for Bhutan’s Orders, Decorations, and Medals, recognizing outstanding contributions to the country by individuals and groups. It will also feature the highly anticipated annual address by His Majesty, where he shares his vision for Bhutan now and in the future. The event promises a cultural extravaganza, showcasing traditional performances by the Royal Academy of Performing Arts and other selected groups, as well as a concert featuring popular Bhutanese performers. This year is a particularly special year as more than 150 VIPs from around the world have been invited to join in the celebrations in Thimphu. The 116th National Day celebration is expected to captivate the hearts of Bhutanese citizens and visitors alike, embodying the spirit of unity, tradition, and forward-looking optimism.

"On this National Day, we come together not just to celebrate, but also to contemplate on the significance and pay respects to our revered forefathers and leaders. It is also a day marked by solemn pledges, renewed commitment to our national purpose, and a devoted effort to shape a brighter future," said Dorji Dhradhul, the Director General of the Department of Tourism.

Bhutan’s National Day celebrations can be viewed live on Facebook at BBS