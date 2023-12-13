A Festive Journey for the Whole Family!

New Delhi, Dec 12: Embrace the magic of Christmas as Ahmedabad announces the return of the highly anticipated 2nd edition of Winter Wonderland at Merriment Party Plot, SBR on 16th and 17th December. This carnival, anticipating over 2,000 delighted visitors, marks a grand milestone for the city, spreading joy and wonder for a decade. Committed to nurturing child development through play, Winter Wonderland offers an immersive and magical experience for families.

Special events and performances featuring authentic Christmas carols and storytelling will captivate visitors, transporting both children and adults into the enchanting world of wonder.

This Christmas celebration is not just an event; it's a testament to the city's commitment to fostering the magic of childhood, where play, creativity, and the holiday spirit converge to create lasting memories.

Beloved brands such as Lego, Toycra, Paw Patrol, Make It Real, Skillmatics, Imagimake, Kalakaram, Sam & Mi, SIS Prep, Geronimo Stilton, Dog Man, Knotty Heads, Gambol, and many more have collaborated to craft a magical Wonderland of Experiences that promises to ignite the imagination and captivate the hearts of children and families.

Once inside, enjoy all-inclusive fun with make and take activities worth THOUSANDS, ensuring every moment is filled with delight and wonder. Parents can relish the joyful atmosphere while the kids engage in creative activities.

It's not just about play; the event also offers a scrumptious food curation with beautiful decor, completing the experience of a magical Christmas family outing. The joy and warmth of the season are wrapped into every corner of Ahmedabad's Winter Wonderland.

"This is the best Christmas gift for your little one," says Virang Shah, Co-founder of Toycra. "Watch them fill up their goodie bags with keepsakes and enjoy memorable experiences that will be cherished for a lifetime."

"We are thrilled to be part of Ahmedabad's Winter Wonderland, offering creative toys that bridge development and entertainment. Our range, from Mapology to Quill On, fosters holistic child development through fun and innovation. We are looking forward to create a fun-memorable experience,"says Imagimake.

Make this Christmas truly special for your family at Ahmedabad's Winter Wonderland, where joy, wonder, and play come together in perfect harmony.

Hurry, grab your Early Bird Tickets now for the most magical Christmas event in town! Booking will close soon, and there won't be any on-ground ticket sales. Don't miss the festive fun – grab your tickets now before it's too late. Book Now!

Dates: 16th and 17th December 2023 - (Same activities both days, so need to purchase a ticket for any 1 day)

Time: 4 to 11 pm

Location: Merriment Party Plot, SBR