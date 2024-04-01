7th Bahrain International Jazz Festival to be held on April 26

New Delhi, April 1: Bahrain’s International Jazz Festival, the kingdom’s premier celebration of jazz music, is set to return for its 7th edition, taking place on April 26, at Royal Golf Club, in Al Mazrowiah, Bahrain. Under the theme "Jazz For All, All For Jazz," Bahrain’s International Jazz Festival 2024 will celebrate the universal language of jazz that surpasses cultural and generational boundaries.

Since its inception, the festival has evolved into a beloved international music extravaganza, firmly establishing itself as a highlight on Bahrain’s event calendar. Having welcomed over 30,000 visitors over the past six years, the festival has showcased some of the finest talents in jazz music from around the world.

This year, the festival announces its recognition as the only festival in the Middle East to be designated by the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz.UNESCO as a Global Organizational Partner of International Jazz Day. This esteemed recognition underscores the festival’s unwavering commitment to advancing the development of jazz in the Middle East.

The festival will feature an exciting line up of world-class jazz musicians, encompassing a diverse range of styles and influences. From soulful melodies to improvisational virtuosity, attendees can expect unforgettable performances that showcase the boundless creativity of jazz artists.

In addition to live performances, the festival will offer a variety of activities and experiences for attendees of all ages. From workshops and master classes to interactive jam sessions, the festival provides opportunities for both seasoned musicians and aspiring talents to engage with the vibrant jazz community.