6 reasons to attend 15th India Art Fair

New Delhi, Jan 31: The 15th edition of the India Art Fair, featuring 100 exhibitors including 71 galleries, 7 design studios, 26 new exhibitors, and 18 international galleries, is set to take place at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in New Delhi from February 1 to 4, 2024. With an expanded lineup and thrilling exhibits, here is an essential guide to all the exciting activities planned for the India Art Fair 2024.

Decades Ahead in Design: The ANATOM collection by Rado, celebrating its 40th-anniversary edition, stands as a testament to the brand's forward-thinking approach. With its timeless and unique design, the collection remains easily recognizable as Rado's signature, showcasing the brand's ability to stay ahead of the competition in design innovation.

Innovative Facade: Artist duo Thukral & Tagra's creation for the India Art Fair will be transformed into chic collectible bags by Dalit-run Chamar Studio after the event.

'Future is Born of Art' Commission: Sponsored by BMW India, this year's commission winner, Sashikanth Thavudoz, will craft a sensory installation exploring the theme of Forwardism, blending natural and industrial materials for a thought-provoking experience.

Record-Breaking Participation: With over 100 galleries participating, including esteemed names like Carpenters Workshop Gallery and Galleria Continua, the 2024 fair marks its largest gathering yet, showcasing modern and contemporary art from South Asia to the world.

Spotlight on Emerging Artists: The fair continues to nurture young talent through its Artists in Residence programs, featuring rising stars like Thamshangpha Maku, Mayuri Chari, and Siddharth Gohil, alongside established names such as Jatinder Singh Durhailay and Guler Ates, offering a diverse array of artistic expressions.

Diverse Artistic Offerings: From tapestry weaving by Akshata Mokashi to humorous sculpture by Jonathan Trayte, and vibrant photographs capturing everyday scenes by Bhargava Barla, the fair presents a rich tapestry of artistic endeavors, highlighting the depth and breadth of contemporary art in the region.