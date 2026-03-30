Congress turned Assam into corridor for infiltration: Nitin Nabin in Jagiroad

Guwahati, Mar 30: With the Assam Assembly elections just nine days away, political activity has intensified across constituencies with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stepping up its campaign in several parts of the state, including Jagiroad.

Addressing a public meeting in support of party candidate and Minister Pijush Hazarika on Monday, BJP national president Nitin Nabin claimed that Assam has witnessed significant development under the current NDA government.

“Previously, Assam saw a lot of violence, but now the state is witnessing growth and development,” he said.

Taking a swipe at previous regimes, Nabin said that since becoming Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has visited the Northeast around 38 times.

“Earlier, even a single visit by a Prime Minister in five years was seen as significant. But Prime Minister Modi not only visits frequently, he also brings development initiatives for the people of Assam,” he said.

Urging voters to support Hazarika, Nabin said elections must be fought with full intensity.

“In the last Lok Sabha election, Pijush received 77,000 votes and won. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to make women ‘lakhpati’, while Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is focused on making women independent. When both leaders are working for women’s empowerment, people should vote for Pijush and other BJP candidates in large numbers,” he said.

He also criticised the Indian National Congress (INC), alleging that the party has sided with “intruders” and failed to protect the interests of the people of Assam.

“We believe that the Congress, with the help of intruders, forced people of Assam to leave their homes. They turned the state into a corridor for illegal infiltration from Bangladesh. I am proud that people chose the BJP, and the government is working to remove illegal immigrants from the state,” Nabin said.

Several BJP leaders, including state president Dilip Saikia, along with Hazarika and other party functionaries, were present at the event.

Meanwhile, Nabin, who is also an MLA from Bihar’s Bankipur constituency and was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha, announced that he will resign from his Assembly seat.

In a social media post, he said, “Today, I am resigning from the post of elected member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly from the Bankipur constituency.”

“Over the past 20 years, I have continuously worked towards the development of this constituency, built by my late father, Naveen Kishore Prasad Sinha. The people have blessed me with the opportunity to serve them by electing me as their representative five consecutive times,” he added.