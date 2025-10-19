Walk In Interview

Date: 23rd October,2025 (Thursday)

Time: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Venue: Progressive Motors And Equipment Pvt Ltd.

#78, Jawahar Nagar Path, Khanapara Guwahati Assam -781022 (Near ESIC Hospital, opposite to Bimala Bhibah Bhavan, Jaynagar Chariali)



Job Location: Entire North East

Position: Sales Manager / Sales Executive

Qualification : Diploma / Graduate

Experience: Sales Manager 5 Years / Sales Executive 1-3 Years

Job Specification : Experience in all kind of Construction Equipment Sales / Customer handling / Good Communication / must be travel oriented.



Call at 7099078841 or email at [email protected]









