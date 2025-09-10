Varun Hiremath & Hiremath Family Foundation Require Manager www.varunhiremath.in

Varun Hiremath & Hiremath Family Foundation Require Service Manager.



Varun Hiremath, CEO of Fairdeal Wealth Advisors and co-founder of the Hiremath Family Foundation (HFF), exemplifies blend of vision, empathy, and action. From digital literacy to climate leadership, the Hiremath Family Foundation is committed to building a future-ready rural India. Green Change, their flagship eco-program, is now active in 25+ villages across Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Assam — turning children into the green guardians of tomorrow. Under Varun Hiremath’s guidance, the Foundation continues to expand its reach, blending financial wisdom, social empowerment, and environmental stewardship into a legacy of impact.



Email: [email protected]









(Disclaimer: The views, opinions and information expressed above are solely those of the individuals who have booked this classified advertisement and do not represent those of Assam Tribune Digital Pvt. Ltd. and its employees.)