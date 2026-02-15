VACANCY FOR ITI PASSED CANDIDATES AND DIPLOMA ENGINEERS

T & I Engineers Private Limited, a leading tea machinery manufacturing organization based at Tezpur is looking for experienced/fresh ITI passed candidates for the following positions:

1. Fitter

2. Turner

3. Welder

4. Machinist

5. Supervisor (Diploma in mechanical & 1 year experience in any engineering industry)

Fresh ITI/Diploma in Mechanical Passed candidates can also apply as trainee.

Salary: Negotiable

Interested candidates may apply with full biodata and relevant documents to:

The HR Department, T & I Private Limited, P.O. Dekargaon 784501, Sonitpur, Assam.

Email ID:- [email protected]. Contact: 9207066082







(The views, information and opinions expressed above are solely those of the individuals who have booked this classified advertisement and do not represent those of Assam Tribune Digital Pvt. Ltd. and its employees.)