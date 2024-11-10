Vacancy at Seedlings Child Skill Development Centre

(1) Special Educator Ql: Degree/Diploma in Special Education (2) Speech Therapist Ql: DHLS/BASLP (3) Occupation Therapist Ql: Degree/Diploma in OT or BPT/MPT. Open to Both Freshers & Experinced Candidates. Send Your Resumes at [email protected]. 9395919009. Last Date 16 Nov'2024





