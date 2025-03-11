EAST INDIA AGENCIES - A.T.ROAD, GUWAHATI

Invites Applications for the posts of :

1. Data Entry Operator with minimum 5 Years Experience and fluency with Accounting Software eg. Tally

2. Senior Accountant/Manager with minimum 10 Years Experience, with ability to handle Spare Parts Retail Counter (appropriate training will be given), Customer Interaction, and fluency with Accounting Software eg. Tally

Interested Candidates may send their cv to [email protected] or call 9090919072





Disclaimer:

The views, information, or opinions expressed above are solely those of the individuals who booked this classified advertisement and do not represent those of Assam Tribune Digital Pvt Ltd and its employees.