APOLLO CLINIC- DISPUR/NAGAON

Invites Application for the Post of

(1) Marketing Executive with minimum 1 Year Experience in Health Sector- For Guwahati.

(2) Pharmacist with minimum 2 Year Experience- For Guwahati

(3) HR with minimum 3 Years Experience

(4) Centre Manager for Apollo Clinic- Nagaon -with minimum3 Year Experience

(5) Receptionist for Apollo Clinic- Nagaon -Experience 1 Year .

(6) Lab Technician for Apollo Clinic- Nagaon -Experience 3 Year.

Interested Candidates may send their cv to [email protected] or Call @ 7662012003





