Urgently Required Marketing, Sales, Liaisoning Executives at Guwahati Assam

Required for Guwahati & North-East: Marketing Executives, Sales Executives and Liaisoning Officers.

Candidates will handle client acquisition, government/PSU coordination, media liaison, tender follow-ups and market expansion across Assam and neighbouring states.

Preference for candidates with local market knowledge, strong communication skills and willingness to travel. Experience in advertising, media, infrastructure or allied services will be an advantage.

Freshers with zeal may also apply.

Attractive incentives and growth opportunities offered.

Interested candidates may WhatsApp resume with position and location preference to 9821676000.

Immediate joining preferred. Salary negotiable based on experience; training support provided for selected candidates.

Email : [email protected]





