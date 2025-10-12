Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
To-Let for Commercial Purpose
For Rent – Pime Commercial Space At Beltola Survey, Guwahati
Location: Above Federal Bank, Beltola Survey, Guwahati-28
Area: 1500 sq.ft. (Second Floor)
Ideal For: Office, Tuition / Coaching Centre, Consultancy, or Clinic
Facilities: 2 Washrooms • Pantry Area • Parking Available
Highlights: Prime Main Road Location • Excellent Visibility • Easy Accessibility
Rent: ₹60,000 only (Urgent Lease)
📞 Contact: +91 70351 41520
Ready to Move In – Don’t Miss This Premium Commercial Space!!!
