2 BHK Flat: 2 Bedrooms,1 Drawing cum Dining Room, 1 Kitchen and 1 Balcony in First Floor available at Pubsarania Main Road, Rajgarh, Guwahati-3.



Contact: 9707687288, 8638108684





(Disclaimer: The views, information or opinions expressed above are solely those of the individuals who booked this classified advertisement and do not represent those of Assam Tribune Digital Pvt. Ltd. and its employees.)