SILA Founder Sahil Vora Honoured in ET 40 Under Forty

SILA announces that its Founder, Sahil Vora, has been recognised in the Economic Times 40 Under Forty, celebrating India’s most impactful business leaders. The honour reflects Sahil’s disciplined, tech-driven leadership and his success in building structure within a fragmented industry.



Inspired by competitive squash, Sahil Vora credits sport for SILA’s culture of consistency and preparation. Co-founded with Rushabh Vora, SILA operates across 125+ cities, manages over 300 million sq. ft., and employs 30,000 professionals, delivering integrated, governance-led business services with reliability, scale, and long-term client trust nationwide.







(The views, opinions and information mentioned above are solely of the individual who have booked this classified advertisement and do not represent those of Assam Tribune Digital Pvt. Ltd. and its employees.)