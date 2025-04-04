Room Service Agent Vacancy

Room Service Agent required for a Premium Guest House in Guwahati.



Proficiency in English and Hindi is a must. Basic DTP proficiency will be prioritized. Board and Food will be provided.

Contact: Manager - 84738-05245





