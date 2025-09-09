Riyo Electricals Limited Mumbai Urgently Requires for Guwahati Branch

Riyo Electricals Limited, a Mumbai-based company, fast-growing enterprise in the Electrical & Infrastructure sector. With expertise in HT/LT Cables, Transformers, Switch Gears, Control Panels, substations and Solar Power Projects, the company is committed to delivering high-quality solutions across India.

To strengthen its presence in the North-East, Riyo Electricals is recruiting:



1. Regional Manager / Branch Manager:

Qualification: Graduate (preferably in Electrical/Engineering stream).

Experience: 10 years in HT/LT Electrical Companies.

Requirement: Strong professional connections with the respective State Electricity Board.

Role: Lead branch operations, government liaison, business development, and team management.





2. Sales Executives (5 Positions)



Email your CV to [email protected] or visit www.riyoelectricalslimited.com









(Disclaimer: The views, information or opinions expressed above are solely those of individuals who booked this classified advertisement and do not represent those of Assam Tribune Digital Pvt. Ltd. and its employees.)