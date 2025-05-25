REQUIRE A MEDIA SALES PERSON

A Delhi based two decade old outdoor Media company already present in Uttrakhand & UP region requires a Resident Media Sales person for newly acquired Digital Outdoor Media Tender at Rangiya & New Bongaigaon railway junctions.



Requirements: Local candidates only having own conveyance with minimum 2 years experience in Media Sales from Radio Channels/ Outdoor/ Media Industry having good contacts with local clients, outdoor agencies, banks, Govt. Departments.

Travelling required.

Salary + incentive based on experience.

Send resume along with photo, last drawn pay slip & current expectations at [email protected] or Whatsapp at +91 8130788888 (no calls).





