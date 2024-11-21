Remembering Deepali Barua

Today marks four years since we lost our beloved mother, Deepali Barua. Her strength, love, and wisdom continue to guide us, and her memory remains in our hearts. She is fondly remembered by her children - Anuradha, Anusuya and Prayag, family, and friends.

May her soul rest in peace.





