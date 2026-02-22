Ready 2/3 BHK Flats & Penthouse with Parking in Guwahati

Premium 2 & 3 BHK flats & Duplex Penthouse available in prime Guwahati locations, like Sachal Road / Rehabari / Patarkuchi / FCI Bus Stop, New Guwahati.

Spacious rooms, modern design, lift, parking, power backup & 24×7 water supply.

Peaceful residential area with easy access to schools, hospitals, markets and main road.

Ideal for families. Limited units available. Attractive pricing with bank loan facility.



Book your site visit today. Genuine buyers only.



Call now for details: 9089604585 / 9402698543









(The views, information and opinions expressed above are solely those of the individuals who have booked this classified advertisement and do not represent those of Assam Tribune Digital Pvt. Ltd. and its employees.)