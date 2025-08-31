Property for Sale

177408 sq feet of land, with Farmhouse of 2200 sq feet having two fish ponds, horticulture and orchard plantations, labor quarter, garages is up for sale. The entire area is fully secured.

Location: Kaliabor

Expected price at Rs.325.00/- per sq feet/

Contact : 9957262236



(Disclaimer: The views, opinions, information expressed above are solely those of the individuals who booked this classified advertisement and do not represent those of Assam Tribune Digital Pvt. Ltd. and its employees.)