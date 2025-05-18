87 years of service to the nation
Classified

Prime Residential Plot in North Guwahati (Abhoypur)

By The Assam Tribune

Unlock the perfect foundation for your dream home or investment!

 Plot Size: 1 Katha 5 Lecha

 Location: Peaceful & fast-growing area of Abhoypur, North Guwahati

 Foundation: Strong G+2 structure already built – save on construction costs

 Ideal for residential or rental development

Serious buyers only.

Contact Now: 7636892016 / 8135941109


(Disclaimer: The views, information or opinions expressed above are solely those of the individuals who booked this classified advertisement and do not represent those of Assam Tribune Digital Pvt. Ltd. and its employees.)

The Assam Tribune


