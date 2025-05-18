Prime Residential Plot in North Guwahati (Abhoypur)

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Unlock the perfect foundation for your dream home or investment!
Plot Size: 1 Katha 5 Lecha
Location: Peaceful & fast-growing area of Abhoypur, North Guwahati
Foundation: Strong G+2 structure already built – save on construction costs
Ideal for residential or rental development
Serious buyers only.
Contact Now: 7636892016 / 8135941109
(Disclaimer: The views, information or opinions expressed above are solely those of the individuals who booked this classified advertisement and do not represent those of Assam Tribune Digital Pvt. Ltd. and its employees.)
