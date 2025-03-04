PRADHAN MANTRI BHARTIYA JAN AUSHADI KENDRA, NH-37, NALAPARA, GUWAHATI

At PRADHAN MANTRI BHARTIYA JAN AUSHADI KENDRA, as a part of effort taken by Government of India, we provides high-quality medicines at 50-90% Lower Prices. Our wide range of medicines meet the highest standards of quality, safety, and efficacy which is assured by Pharmaceutical & Medical Devices Bureau of India. All of our products are procured from WHO GMP-certified manufacturers. Two-stage testing procedure are followed where medicines are tested at the manufacturer’s end and at NABL-approved laboratories—ensuring topnotch quality, your safety and satisfaction.

Visit Today PRADHAN MANTRI BHARTIYA JAN AUSHADI KENDRA, NH37, NALAPARA, GUWAHATI to bring down your healthcare budget.





Disclaimer:

The views, information, or opinions expressed above are solely those of the individuals who booked this classified advertisement and do not represent those of Assam Tribune Digital Pvt Ltd and its employees.