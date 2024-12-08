86 years of service to the nation
Classified

Position vacancy

By The Assam Tribune

Administrative officer:

Qualification: M.Sc. in Chemistry/Physics/Biology/Maths with B.Ed.

Salary: 50,000-75000/-

Science faculty:

Qualification: M.Sc. in Chemistry/Physics/Biology/Maths preferable B.Ed.

Salary: 20,000-50000/-

Subject Teacher:

Qualification: M.A. in English/Pol. Science/Geography/History.

Salary: 15,000-40,000/-

Send your CV to 8368657618/8638566829

Date of Interview: 22/12/2024


Disclaimer:

The views, information, or opinions expressed above are solely those of the individuals who booked this classified advertisement and do not represent those of Assam Tribune Digital Pvt Ltd and its employees.

The Assam Tribune


