Position vacancy

Administrative officer:

Qualification: M.Sc. in Chemistry/Physics/Biology/Maths with B.Ed.

Salary: 50,000-75000/-

Science faculty:

Qualification: M.Sc. in Chemistry/Physics/Biology/Maths preferable B.Ed.

Salary: 20,000-50000/-

Subject Teacher:

Qualification: M.A. in English/Pol. Science/Geography/History.

Salary: 15,000-40,000/-

Send your CV to 8368657618/8638566829

Date of Interview: 22/12/2024





Disclaimer:

