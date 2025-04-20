Paying Guest

PREMIUM PG for Working Professionals(MALE): Furnished single & double sharing rooms with or without AC, hot water, water purifier, refrigerator, power backup, Wi fi, sofa in common area, house keeping.

Common facility on payment- Washing Machine.

Parking for 2 wheelers. CCTV in campus.

Starting from Rs 10,000/- plus meal

Address: Jaya Nagar-Six Mile, Khanapara

Ph-9864063367





(Disclaimer: The views, information or opinions expressed above are solely those of the individuals who booked this classified advertisement and do not represent those of Assam Tribune Digital Pvt. Ltd. and its employees.)