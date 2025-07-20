87 years of service to the nation
Newly Constructed 2 BHK Flat For Sale At Hengrabari, Guwahati

A newly constructed Ready to Move 1052 Sq.Ft 2 BHK Flat is available for Sale at Hengrabari. The flat is 1.7 Kms from Down Town Hospital, Guwahati. Genuine & interested buyer can contact on +91 8011070882.


No Broker interference required.

