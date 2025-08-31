Need Housekeepers / Domestic Helpers for Qatar

Below are the requirements:



• Female, between 24 to 30 years old

• Has experience in good housekeeping and thorough cleaning

• Has basic cooking skills and willing to learn

• Can speak basic English

• Honest, hardworking, mature and able to follow instructions

• Has initiative, organised, good personal hygiene

• Willing to work in Qatar

Applicants from Northeast or Seven sisters are preferred.



Please send CV with contact details to [email protected]









