MBA Executive Programme

This Three-semester program is conducted in a blended mode. Classes are mostly online; however, for a few days each semester, there are offline classes at the University campus.

A fast-track program for career progression.

A Bachelor’s degree with 50% marks in any discipline from a recognized Indian or foreign University/Institution and Full-time post-qualification work experience of at least 5 years is the essential qualification for application.

Based on academic credentials and work experience, the logic for pursuing the MBA (Executive) program of Tezpur University short-listed applicants will be called for Personal Interaction (online).

For details, visit https://tezuadm.samarth.edu.in/

Contact e-mail: [email protected]





Disclaimer:

The views, information, or opinions expressed above are solely those of the individuals who booked this classified advertisement and do not represent those of Assam Tribune Digital Pvt Ltd and its employees.