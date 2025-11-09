Love Beyond The Fire - A love that outlived the flames of Manipur

Upcoming Fiction Release — Love Beyond the Fire

By Bikram Singh Chetri and Dr. Arunava Dey

Proposed Launch Date: December 2, 2025

In the ashes of a divided land, two souls dared to love across a line drawn by hate. Their defiance was punished by fire, their story buried beneath silence and smoke. Decades later, a veteran journalist stands before a new generation, unearthing a forgotten chapter of courage and impossible love. As past and present converge, a tale of journalism transforms into revelation about truth, sacrifice, and the undying power of love that blooms even after the flames fade.









