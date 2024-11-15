Goat-Farm Intern required

Intern Required for Goat Farm

Location: Duliajan

Roles and responsibilities: Learn and practically get involved in the day to

day running operations of a Goat farm.

Min Education: 10th pass (preference would be given to Agriculture

courses)

Stipend: ₹2000/- monthly for initial 6 months

Post confirmation salary will be hiked with annual bonus.

*Lodging available and fooding can be provided at extra charges ₹500/-

monthly. No fee required for lodging.

Contact: 9435056643 or 7086912457

Email your CV at : [email protected]





Disclaimer:

The views, information, or opinions expressed above are solely those of the individuals who booked this classified advertisement and do not represent those of Assam Tribune Digital Pvt Ltd and its employees.