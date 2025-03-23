Gakhir is a registered trademark 5298544 and owned by Bijit Sarma

GAKHIR is a registered trademark owned by BIJIT SARMA vide trademark No. 5298544 in class 29. for fresh milk and milk products. It is hereby notified to the public that nobody should use, prefix or suffix the word GAKHIR on their milk packaging.





Disclaimer:

The views, information, or opinions expressed above are solely those of the individuals who booked this classified advertisement and do not represent those of Assam Tribune Digital Pvt Ltd and its employees.