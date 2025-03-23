87 years of service to the nation
Gakhir is a registered trademark 5298544 and owned by Bijit Sarma

By The Assam Tribune
GAKHIR is a registered trademark owned by BIJIT SARMA vide trademark No. 5298544 in class 29. for fresh milk and milk products. It is hereby notified to the public that nobody should use, prefix or suffix the word GAKHIR on their milk packaging.


