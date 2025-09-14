Daphne’s Cafe is hiring staff & chefs! Grow with us, Call 7099078048

Daphne’s Cafe, located at MG Road, Machkhowa, Guwahati, is urgently hiring enthusiastic and dedicated individuals to join our growing team. We are currently looking for Commis Chefs, Service Staff, Kitchen Helpers, KST, and Housekeeping. At Daphne’s, we provide a professional yet friendly work environment where every team member has the opportunity to learn, grow, and build a career in the hospitality industry. If you are passionate about customer service, teamwork, and excellence, we would love to welcome you on board.

Immediate joining is preferred. Take the next step in your career today!

Contact: 7099078048.





(Disclaimer: The views, opinions and information expressed above are solely those of the individuals who have booked this classified advertisement and do not represent those of Assam Tribune Digital Pvt. Ltd. and its employees.)