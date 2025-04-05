87 years of service to the nation
Classified

Cook/Chef required for Guest House

By The Assam Tribune

Candidates should be proficient in Assamese, Indian, Chinese and basic Continental Cuisine. Proficiency in stock rotation, Menu costing and keeping inventory is a must. Basic proficiency in English and Hindi a must.

Contact: Manager - 84738-05245

The Assam Tribune


