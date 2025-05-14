Classified advertising - A seamless digital experience with The Assam Tribune Digital

In a world driven by digital innovation, the way we connect, communicate, and advertise is rapidly evolving. Recognising the changing dynamics, The Assam Tribune Digital Pvt. Ltd. (AT Digital) has introduced a user-friendly digital classified ad booking opportunity that brings the power of advertising directly into the hands of the customer.

Whether it’s announcing a job opening, renting out property, promoting services, or marking personal milestones, classified ads remain an effective and affordable way to reach a targeted audience. What makes AT Digital stand out is its commitment to offering a smooth, accessible, and efficient classified booking experience from start to finish.

A marriage of digital and advertising

AT Digital blends traditional classified advertising with the convenience of modern technology. The entire process is now online—seamless, transparent, and fully controlled by the customer. It’s a perfect marriage of digital ease and impactful advertising.

Permanent ads with personal touches

Customers can create ads that reflect their exact requirements. With the option to add customised headlines, select specific publication dates, and even insert images (at an extra cost of Rs. 250 per photo), advertisers can personalise their messages to stand out. The published ads remain permanently archived on our website, ensuring better recall and accessibility.

Flexible payment options for greater convenience

The AT Digital platform supports multiple payment modes via Razorpay, including UPI, debit and credit cards, net banking and wallet options. This ensures that advertisers can complete their transactions securely and with ease.









Step-by-step guide to booking Your ad

1. Log in to www.assamtribune.com

2. Click on the Pop-Up Classified Ad section

3. Select “Book My Ad”

4. Fill in your name, phone number, and email address (email to be entered twice for confirmation)

5. Enter your ad headline (up to 80 characters)

6. Write the full advertisement text (up to 100 words for Rs. 1000)

7. Upload an optional image (Rs. 250 per photo insertion)

8. Select the desired date of publication

9. Accept the terms and conditions

10. Review the ad booking amount

11. Proceed to payment.

12. Choose your preferred payment mode and complete the transaction

13. Upon successful payment, you’ll be redirected to a confirmation page with the message: “Your ad is confirmed.”

Empowering advertisers across the Northeast

AT Digital not only simplifies the process but also empowers individuals, businesses, and organisations across the Northeast to communicate effectively. With just a few clicks, anyone can now place an ad that reaches thousands of readers from across the world.

In today’s fast-paced world, AT Digital is redefining how classified ads are booked and viewed—making advertising more accessible, permanent, and customer-centric than ever before.

For booking, call +91 7099071309