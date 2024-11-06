Chhath Puja date and time for Guwahati Assam

Day 1: Chaturthi (Nahay Khay) November 5, 2024

Sunrise: 5:36 am.

Sunset: 4:38 pm.

Take a holy dip in rivers or water bodies and eat vegetarian food.

Day 2: Panchami Nov,6/24

Sunrise: 5:37 am.

Sunset: 4:32 pm.

Devotees fast from sunrise to sunset, breaking it after the Kharna ritual

in the evening.

Day 3: Shashthi Nov,7/24

Sunrise: 5:38 am.

Sunset: 4:37 pm.

Sandhya Arghya to the setting sun.

Day 4: Saptami Nov,8/24

Sunrise: 5:38 am

Sunset: 4:36 pm

Usha Arghya to the rising Sun. Surya





