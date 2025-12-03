Care Takers Required in Kerala Trivandrum

A reputed room rental company, established in 2016, is hiring caretakers for its different branches.

Attractive salary package with free accommodation and food is provided. Employees are entitled to annual leave once every 12 months, along with a free train ticket each year.

Basic knowledge of English and Hindi is required; training will be provided for new recruits.

This is a stable opportunity with growth potential in a professional environment. Interested candidates may WhatsApp their CV with a recent colour photo to +91 9422300047.









(Disclaimer: The views, information and opinions expressed above are solely those of the individuals who have booked this classified advertisement and do not represent those of Assam Tribune Digital Pvt. Ltd. and its employees.)