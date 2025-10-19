Call for Papers

Boi Aarot Publication, India, invites scholarly articles for its upcoming ISBN book “Religions in South Asia & Self Identity.” The volume explores diverse perspectives on religion, culture, and evolving identities in South Asia. Edited by Dr. Alok Kumar Verma (Assistant Professor & Deputy Dean, Maharishi School of Humanities, Maharishi University of Information Technology) and Partha Sarathi Sarkar (Managing Director, Boi Aarot Publication, India).

Word limit: 5000 words

Submission deadline: November 20, 2025

Publication: December 2025

Article Processing Charge: ₹1200

Email submissions to: [email protected]





