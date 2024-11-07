Bikramor Chanaka , an Assamese fiction story authored by Bikram Singh Chetri and co-authored by Arunava Dey is now available at amazon.in, flipkart.com and goalpapa.com.

“Following my spectacular victory on Rengoni TV's renowned reality show Swaymvar in 2022, I was filled with an abundance of creativity. I was genuinely inspired to compose this work of fiction at that very time. I ran into a lot of challenges after the performance. It felt like a comforting salve to write this book. I am immensely appreciative of my sisters', friends', and well-wishers' support” - Bikram Singh Chetry





Disclaimer:

The views, information, or opinions expressed above are solely those of the individuals who booked this classified advertisement and do not represent those of Assam Tribune Digital Pvt Ltd and its employees.