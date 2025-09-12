Assam Adventures Hiring Office Coordinator for Operations & Sales

We are a growing travel and tourism startup looking for a motivated individual to manage daily office operations, coordinate with clients, and support sales activities. The role involves handling emails, calls & bookings, ensuring smooth workflow, and assisting management in executing growth strategies.





Candidates should have good communication skills, basic computer knowledge, and the ability to multitask.

Experience in office coordination or sales will be an advantage.





Join us and be part of a dynamic team shaping tourism in Northeast India.

Call -+91 7099216645





