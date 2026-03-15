Advertisement for Hostel Warden

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Applications are invited from qualified and dedicated individuals for Boys/Girls Hostel Warden at Paramount Sr. Secondary School, College Road, Hailakandi.
Post: Hostel Warden
Qualification: H.S Pass
Salary: Attractive salary package
Interested candidates may send their resume to [email protected].
Salary has no bar for eligible candidates
Last date of submission of resume: 22.03.2026
Date and time of Interview: 24.03.2026 (Tuesday) at 11:30 AM
Dial us at:- 8403060591
Sd/- President Paramount Senior Secondary School Hailakandi
(The views, information and opinions expressed above are solely those of the individuals who have booked this classified advertisement and do not represent those of Assam Tribune Digital Pvt. Ltd. and its employees.)
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