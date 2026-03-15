Advertisement for Hostel Warden

Applications are invited from qualified and dedicated individuals for Boys/Girls Hostel Warden at Paramount Sr. Secondary School, College Road, Hailakandi.

Post: Hostel Warden

Qualification: H.S Pass

Salary: Attractive salary package

Interested candidates may send their resume to [email protected].

Salary has no bar for eligible candidates

Last date of submission of resume: 22.03.2026

Date and time of Interview: 24.03.2026 (Tuesday) at 11:30 AM

Dial us at:- 8403060591

Sd/- President Paramount Senior Secondary School Hailakandi





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