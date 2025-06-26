Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
3BHK Flat for Rent – Beltola Survey (Near Hotel Royale De Casa), Guwahati
Spacious 1600 sqft and well-maintained 3BHK flat with 3 bathrooms immediately available for rent in a prime location in a secure gated society with 24*7 security and CCTV!
- 3 Bedrooms
- 3 Bathrooms
- 2 Balconies
- Large Kitchen
- Designated Parking
- Peaceful Residential Area
- Close to Hotel Royale De Casa
Perfect for families or working professionals.
Rent: ₹24,000/month + maintenance
Contact : +91-8011841643
