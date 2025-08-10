3BHK Flat for Rent at 2nd Floor, Shanti Niloy Apartment, Zoo-Narengi Road, Guwahati

A 3 BHK Flat is available for rent at 2nd Floor, Shanti Niloy Apartment. The flat is situated at beautiful,convenient & peaceful locality.

No water logging with 24hrs running water & security.

Parking is available behind Barista, Zoo Narengi Road.



Call on 7005205548 for more details.





(Disclaimer: The views, opinions and information expressed above are solely those of the individuals who booked this classified advertisement and do not represent those of Assam Tribune Digital Pvt. Ltd. and its employees.)