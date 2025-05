Immediately available 3BHK flats at prime location Amolapatty in Nawgaon Town.



Total size of the flat is 1250 with parking shops , temple and other modern amenities.



For more details contact 8761805832.









(Disclaimer: The views, information or opinions expressed above are solely those of the individuals who booked this classified advertisement and do not represent those of Assam Tribune Digital Pvt. Ltd. and its employees.)